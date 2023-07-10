Home / Companies / News / In HDFC Bank integration process, 70% of HDFC top executives to retire

In HDFC Bank integration process, 70% of HDFC top executives to retire

The absence of the leadership from HDFC is likely to make the integration process smoother and faster as the leadership from the HDFC bank will drive the process

BS Web Team New Delhi
Several senior HDFC officials who have attained 60 years have been offered roles to join as consultants

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As HDFC and HDFC Bank move ahead with their integration, most of the top management of erstwhile HDFC, which includes the executive management along with the senior leadership of the company, will not join the combined entity, HDFC Bank, The Times of India (ToI) has reported.

As the two lenders merge, about 70 per cent of the senior management of HDFC is set to step down from executive positions. This will be done in accordance with the set rules. Currently, the rules do not allow banks to have superannuated executives on the rolls.

The absence of the leadership from HDFC is likely to make the integration process smoother and faster as the leadership from the HDFC bank will drive the process, the report said.

Only three top executives of HDFC will be joining HDFC Bank. These are V. Srinivasa Rangan, who will be the bank's executive director. The other two senior members joining the bank are Sudhir Jha and Ajay Agrawal, who served HDFC as chief legal officer and company secretary, respectively.

As a part of the rearrangement in the leadership, Deepak Parekh will no more be a director. On the other hand, CEO Keki Mistry and Managing Director (MD) Renu Karnad will step down from executive positions and continue as directors.

As a part of the merger, about half a dozen senior officials will continue to work with the merged entity as consultants, the ToI report said. However, they will not be on the bank's rolls in an official capacity.

Regional head, Madhumita Ganguly; head of investor relations, Conrad Dsouza; and Chief risk officer, HDFC, Mathew Joseph, are among the members of the executive management who are stepping down as part of the merger.

Several senior HDFC officials who have attained 60 years have been offered roles to join as consultants, the ToI report said.

Also Read

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

Five senior executives leave Nykaa; company calls it business as usual

HDFC, IDFC mergers may not trigger consolidation of PSU banks: Analysts

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund: A good balance between returns and safety

Maruti Suzuki hopes to deliver more cars to customers this festive season

SBI seeks to raise Rs 10,000 cr in tier-I bonds, wary about spike in yields

Adani raises $1.4 bn from stake sale in 3 firms; $9 bn raised in 4 years

Resignation does not absolve Auditor of onus of reporting fraud: NFRA

Topics :HDFC groupHDFC BankHDFC Life Insurance CompanyHDFC LifeDeepak ParekhHDFC Bank sharesHDFC AMCBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story