In-home cardio care: Lupin Digital, American College of Cardiology tie up

The aim is to give patients and healthcare providers tools to manage heart diseases at home and reduce rehospitalisation

Anjali Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Taking its digital therapeutics venture forward, Lupin's wholly-owned subsidiary, Lupin Digital Health, has collaborated with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) to deliver in-home cardiovascular care in India. Its digital therapeutics (DTx) platform, Lyfe, also aims to give patients and their healthcare providers tools to manage heart diseases at home and help patients to stay healthy after they have been discharged from hospital, thereby reducing rehospitalisation.

"The primary focus of the ACC partnership is to reassure cardiologists that DTx is here to stay and that it is a healthcare delivery mechanism of the future, accelerating adoption among cardiologists," said Sidharth Srinivasan, CEO of Lupin Digital Health, India’s first DTx player to collaborate exclusively with ACC.

"Digital therapeutics,” Srinivasan added, “is crucial in India to reduce the disease burden as it amplifies the reach of every cardiologist, making cardiac care more accessible and affordable."

Heart diseases disproportionately affect Indians at a younger age, often without warning, according to the Indian Heart Association. Studies also highlight that Indians suffer from heart ailments at least a decade earlier than their Western counterparts. 

"Indians have a disproportionately greater burden of heart disease, which often occurs earlier in life (<50 years) and is more aggressive,” said Ami B Bhatt, chief innovation officer, ACC. “Hence, knowledge about heart diseases among Indians is very important."

Through this collaboration, Lupin Digital Health aims to leverage ACC's CardioSmart platform, guidelines, and workbooks. These tools will be accessible via the Lyfe app.

"Lupin Digital Health's unique value proposition lies in providing patients with the convenience of monitoring and rehabilitation, all from the comfort of their homes, while receiving comprehensive care from their treating cardiologists," said Rajeev Sibal, president of India Region Formulations at Lupin.

Topics :LupinPharma sectorCardiovascular diseasemedical

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 10:41 AM IST

