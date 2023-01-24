Lupin Digital launches Lyfe, a 24x7 monitoring ecosystem for heart patients

Digital Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of drug major Lupin, has launched its digital therapeutics solution Lyfe for cardiac patients in India as it aims to go beyond the pill and provide a support ecosystem for patients. The company aims to have one million users on-board Lyfe as it expands its offerings to include heart failure patients, hypertensive patients etc.

It is starting with acute coronary syndrome patients who have either recovered from a cardiac event, undergone an angioplasty or are at high risk of a cardiac event. Designed by Indian cardiologists, Lyfe helps patients improve heart health through doctor-connected online and offline modules. FDA- and CE-approved wearable devices record vital parameters and notify caregivers and doctors about off-range vitals and emergencies.

This is a subscription-based programme starting at Rs 500 a month and going up to Rs 20,000 a year, depending on the kind of device the patient needs. It offers expert intervention in the form of dedicated care managers, health coaches and nutritionists. In an emergency situation, patients can easily do an ECG at home and upload the data on the Lyfe platform, whereby, the Digital backend team can access and analyse the data, connect with a doctor or even call an ambulance.

Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, said that this platform will significantly help to better patient outcomes. He said that initial response from doctors has been good, and they now hope to expand this offering to include other cardiac conditions, and gradually expand to mental health, diabetes, and other ailments.

Starting with 10 cities, Lupin plans to take this to 30 cities by 2023-end, covering most of the cardiologists in these markets. The platform already has 250 cardiologists currently. The top 30 cities of the country house 80 per cent of its cardiologists, so patients in the hinterland can also stay connected with a city doctor through this system.

Sidharth Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer, Lupin Digital Health, said, “Accurate and regular monitoring is the cornerstone to devising and strategising treatment routes. Through connected devices, Lyfe enables seamless monitoring of patient vitals and intervenes to assist and guide patients during emergencies"