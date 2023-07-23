Home / Companies / News / Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram returns due to AC issue

Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram returns due to AC issue

An Air India Express flight from the Kerala state capital to Dubai returned, barely a couple of hours after take off due to an issue with the air conditioning system of the aircraft

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

An Air India Express flight from the Kerala state capital to Dubai returned, on Sunday, barely a couple of hours after take off due to an issue with the air conditioning system of the aircraft, Thiruvananthapuram airport officials said.

The flight, IX 539, which took off with 174 people onboard -- including the crew -- from here at 1.19 PM returned back and landed safely at 3.52 PM, an airport official said.

"The plane landed safely. All passengers and crew are fine. A local standby was declared. It was an AC issue, " the official said.

The passengers are presently at the airport and would be taking off within an hour on another flight arranged by the airline, he added.

Also Read

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

Calicut-bound AI flight lands in Abu Dhabi after flames detected mid-air

PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday

Saudi Arabia-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at TVM

PM flags off Kerala's 1st Vande Bharat train, interacts with students

More room for players in fintech space: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

China's Alibaba says will not join Ant Group proposed share buyback

Bain to buy 90% stake in Adani Capital and Adani Housing for Rs 1,600 cr

Offering all necessary assistance to Adani Wilmar: Jumbotail on FIR

Narayana Murthy's Catamaran aims to double AUM to $2 billion in 5 yrs

Topics :Keralaair india express

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story