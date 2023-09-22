Home / Companies / News / Income Tax dept conducts search operations at Lux Industries premises

Income Tax dept conducts search operations at Lux Industries premises

The Income Tax department Friday conducted search operations at the various premises of hosiery major city-based Lux Industries Limited, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax department Friday conducted search operations at the various premises of hosiery major city-based Lux Industries Limited, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It is alleged that the company had evaded taxed to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

The company in its regulatory filing with the BSE said that a search is being conducted at the premises of the firm and full cooperation is being extended to the central agency's officials.

"We would like to further inform that as the survey is yet to conclude, we are unable to make the assessment of its impact. Once the survey concludes the company will update the stock exchanges in case there is any material impact resulting from the above survey," the company said.

The company shares fell 3.02 per cent on the NSE and closed at Rs 1473.50 apiece.

Also Read

CCI approves acquisition of Marnix Lux SA by Concentrix Corporation

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began

Govt to set up task force for land governance in North-Eastern states

Competition Commission of India approves Concentrix-Marnix Lux deal

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

IL&FS Transportation Networks appoints Danny Samuel as the new CEO

Blinkit partners with Unicorn APR to deliver iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

Ambuja Cements incorporates three new subsidiaries to boost business

Blinkit to deliver iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus within 15 minutes

Lupin inks pact to acquire five legacy brands from Menarini Group

Topics :Lux IndustriesIncome Tax Department's Task ForceIncome Tax fraudIncome Tax raid

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story