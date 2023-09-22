Lupin inks pact to acquire five legacy brands from Menarini Group

Mumbai-based Lupin on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement with A. Menarini India and A. Menarini Asia-Pacific Holdings, (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Italy's pharmaceutical company Menarini Group) to acquire five legacy brands along with the associated trademark rights in strategic therapy areas: Gastroenterology, Urology and Anti-infectives for an undisclosed sum.

Lupin has secured the rights to five brands - Piclin, Menoctyl, Sucramal O, Pyridium and Distaclor. These brands have been exclusively marketed by Lupin in the Indian market since July 2021 under a distribution and promotion agreement with A. Menarini India.

Commenting on this, Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Lupin, stated, "This acquisition aligns well with our strategic goal to broaden our presence in the Indian market."

Girisan Kariangal, managing director of Menarini India, stated, "Lupin has been successfully marketing the scope brands for Menarini since 2021."

The Menarini Group is an international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company specialising in cardiology, oncology, pneumology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation and analgesia.

Lupin develops and commercialises branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in over 100 markets worldwide.