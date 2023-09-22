Home / Companies / News / Blinkit partners with Unicorn APR to deliver iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

Blinkit partners with Unicorn APR to deliver iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

Quick commerce firm Blinkit on Friday said it has partnered with Apple Premium Reseller Unicorn to deliver iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to customers within 10 minutes of placing orders.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dhindsa in a social media post said Blinkit can deliver iPhones to customers within 10 minutes

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
The facility will be available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, the company said.

"We are thrilled to partner with Unicorn APR this year as well to deliver iPhone 15 within minutes... we are certain this will lead to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting highly anticipated products delivered to their doorstep, almost instantly," Blinkit Co-Founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said in the statement.

"Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are now live on the Blinkit platform across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru," the statement said.

Apple on Friday started selling the new models, which comes in the price range of Rs 79,900 to Rs 1,99,900 apiece.

Blinkit had partnered with Unicorn APR for Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro last year.

Topics :iPhone sale in IndiaApple iPhone salesZomato

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

