Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Indel Money to raise up to Rs 150 cr via NCDs to fund growth plans

Indel Money to raise up to Rs 150 cr via NCDs to fund growth plans

The issue, which is open from October 21 to November 4, has an option of early closure in case of early over-subscription, Indel Money said in a statement

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery
Gold loan accounts for 91.82 per cent of the company's loan portfolio. | Credit: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gold loan financier Indel Money on Monday said it plans to raise up to Rs 150 crore through non-convertible debentures to fund business growth.

The issue, which is open from October 21 to November 4, has an option of early closure in case of early over-subscription, Indel Money said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The funds raised through this issue will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on borrowings of the company and general corporate purposes, it said.

The company expects to penetrate new markets and expand its customer base in rural and semi-urban markets where a large portion of the population has limited access to credit, it said.

Gold loan accounts for 91.82 per cent of the company's loan portfolio.

The company has a network of 324 branches.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sebi clarifies on 3-in-1 accounts usage for online public issue application

NBFCs turning to alternative funding sources amid slower bank loans

Adani Enterprises to launch maiden public NCD issue worth Rs 800 crore

Tata Chemicals raises Rs 1,700 cr through NCDs on private placement basis

Tata Chemicals plans to raise Rs 1,700 cr through NCDs to investors

Topics :Non convertible debenturesnon-convertible debenturesgold loans

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story