Tata Motors receives order for 1000 diesel bus chassis from UPSRTC

tata motors
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
Tata Motors, India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has secured an order to supply 1,000 units of its Tata LPO 1618 diesel bus chassis to the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

This win comes after a competitive e-bidding process conducted through the government tendering system. The chassis will be delivered in phases as per a mutually agreed schedule.

This contract follows a previous order from UPSRTC for 1,350 bus chassis, which are currently operational across Uttar Pradesh. The new order is part of UPSRTC’s ongoing efforts to enhance public transportation across the state.

The Tata LPO 1618 diesel bus chassis is engineered for safe and reliable intercity as well as lodistance travel. It boasts superior performance, excellent passenger comfort, and a low total cost of ownership (TCO) for operators.

Commenting on the win, Anand S, vice president and head – commercial passenger vehicle business, Tata Motors, said, "We are delighted to partner once again with UPSRTC in their efforts to expand and improve public transportation. The Tata LPO 1618 bus chassis is built to deliver robust mobility with minimal downtime and operating costs. We look forward to commencing supplies as per the guidance of UPSRTC."

As part of the $165 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors is a leader in automobile manufacturing, known for its wide range of commercial vehicles, including electric buses, and its focus on sustainable mobility solutions.
First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

