India's AI push: Reliance to build world's largest data centre in Jamnagar

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is set to build the world’s largest data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, according to a Bloomberg News report. This project marks a significant step in Reliance’s entry into India’s artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

The company has reportedly procured AI semiconductors from Nvidia, a global leader in AI technology. This follows the October 2024 announcement at the Nvidia AI Summit, where Reliance and Nvidia revealed plans to collaborate on AI infrastructure. Nvidia committed to supplying its advanced Blackwell AI processors for a one-gigawatt data centre that Reliance plans to establish.

Commenting on India’s AI potential at the summit, Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, stated: “It makes complete sense that India should manufacture its own AI. You should not export data to import intelligence. India should not export flour to import bread.”

Mukesh Ambani echoed this sentiment, highlighting India’s strong digital connectivity infrastructure. He said: “We can use intelligence to actually bring prosperity to all the people and bring equality to the world. Apart from the US and China, India has the best digital connectivity infrastructure.”

Reliance and Nvidia’s growing partnership

In September 2024, Reliance Industries and Nvidia partnered to develop AI supercomputers and large language models (LLMs) tailored to India’s diverse languages. This collaboration underscores Reliance’s ambition to leverage AI for India’s unique needs. Nvidia later announced a similar partnership with the Tata Group, reflecting its commitment to India’s AI-driven growth.

India’s AI aspirations

The Indian government has pledged over Rs 10,000 crore to fund startups, AI projects, and LLM development as part of its AI ambitions. However, challenges persist. The nation’s semiconductor industry remains in its infancy, with no domestic chip production facilities to date. Establishing semiconductor fabrication plants is a capital-intensive and time-consuming process requiring a highly specialised workforce, which India is still developing.

While India’s AI journey is still unfolding, these initiatives, combined with partnerships like those between Reliance, Nvidia, and the Tata Group, showcase the country’s commitment to becoming a global AI powerhouse.