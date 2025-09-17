Home / Companies / News / Orange crush: India answers Apple's call as iPhone 17 pre-orders leap 40%

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:58 PM IST
Initial trends from Apple Inc’s pre-bookings, which began on September 12, for the iPhone 17 variants show a 30–40 per cent jump in the first weekend compared to bookings for the iPhone 16 models last year, according to early estimates by distributors and retailers. 
The momentum is supported by an initial dipstick study from Counterpoint Research, which indicates that the entry-level iPhone 17 is likely to outperform last year’s iPhone 16 in sales in the Indian market. 
Tarun Pathak, director of research at Counterpoint Research, said: “Demand for the entry-level iPhone 17 has been far stronger than it was for the iPhone 16 last year. With the base variant now at 256 gigabyte (GB) instead of 128 GB on the iPhone 16, and higher discounts being offered, the feedback from retailers has been very positive.” 
Distributors close to Apple say that first-day sales trends typically continue, suggesting this spike could set a record for the company in India — at least in the initial phase. Counterpoint Research also found strong demand for both the Pro and Pro Max models, particularly the cosmic orange variant, which has caught the fancy of customers accustomed to Apple’s more restrained colour palette. 
However, inventory shortages at both distributors and online stores could mean longer wait times. While deliveries officially begin on September 19, Vijay Sales lists the release date for the Pro and Pro Max models as October 3. On Amazon, both the cosmic orange and deep blue iPhone Pro models are unavailable, though the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air remain in stock. 
“Expect longer waiting times, especially for specific colour variants like cosmic orange. Demand for the iPhone 17 series is high. What we’re hearing from distributors is that securing inventory to meet this demand is a challenge, based on bookings and enquiries across both general trade and modern retail, where the situation is slightly better,” Pathak added. 
The new iPhone Air — the slimmest phone in Apple’s lineup — may not see the same traction, given its steep price tag of ₹1,19,900. Analysts note, however, that it was positioned as a replacement for the iPhone 16 Plus, which was discontinued due to weak sales. “So if the iPhone Air performs better than the iPhone 16 Plus, Apple has nothing to worry about,” Pathak said. 

India’s orange crush

  • Pro and Pro Max models in high demand, cosmic orange leads the charge
  • Inventory shortages could delay deliveries
  • Vijay Sales: Pro/Pro Max ships from October 3; official delivery starts September 19
  • Air replaces iPhone 16 Plus; better performance still a win for Apple
 

Topics :Apple InciPhones salesMobile phone

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

