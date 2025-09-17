Orange crush: India answers Apple's call as iPhone 17 pre-orders leap 40%

Initial trends from Apple Inc’s pre-bookings, which began on September 12, for the iPhone 17 variants show a 30–40 per cent jump in the first weekend compared to bookings for the iPhone 16 models last year, according to early estimates by distributors and retailers.

The momentum is supported by an initial dipstick study from Counterpoint Research, which indicates that the entry-level iPhone 17 is likely to outperform last year’s iPhone 16 in sales in the Indian market.

Tarun Pathak, director of research at Counterpoint Research, said: “Demand for the entry-level iPhone 17 has been far stronger than it was for the iPhone 16 last year. With the base variant now at 256 gigabyte (GB) instead of 128 GB on the iPhone 16, and higher discounts being offered, the feedback from retailers has been very positive.”

Distributors close to Apple say that first-day sales trends typically continue, suggesting this spike could set a record for the company in India — at least in the initial phase. Counterpoint Research also found strong demand for both the Pro and Pro Max models, particularly the cosmic orange variant, which has caught the fancy of customers accustomed to Apple's more restrained colour palette. However, inventory shortages at both distributors and online stores could mean longer wait times. While deliveries officially begin on September 19, Vijay Sales lists the release date for the Pro and Pro Max models as October 3. On Amazon, both the cosmic orange and deep blue iPhone Pro models are unavailable, though the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air remain in stock.