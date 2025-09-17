Hyundai signs 3-year wage deal with union, offers ₹31,000 monthly hike

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday signed a long-term wage settlement agreement with the United Union of Hyundai Employees (UUHE), valid for three years between 2024 and 2027.

The revised all-inclusive compensation package sets a new benchmark in the automotive industry. It includes an industry-best salary increase of Rs 31,000 per month, structured over a three-year period in the ratio of 55 per cent, 25 per cent and 20 per cent. In addition to the salary increase agreed between the company and the union, HMIL continues to lead the industry in employee welfare, including best-in-class health coverage and advanced wellness initiatives.