Home / Companies / News / PepsiCo chairman Ramon Laguarta meets PM Modi, reinforces India focus

PepsiCo chairman Ramon Laguarta meets PM Modi, reinforces India focus

PepsiCo chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta met PM Modi to reaffirm the company's long-term commitment to India and explore opportunities in sustainability, manufacturing and innovation

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta
premium
PepsiCo’s chairman and chief executive officer, Ramon Laguarta
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PepsiCo’s chairman and chief executive officer, Ramon Laguarta, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in New Delhi, the US-based beverage company said in a LinkedIn post.
 
The post also wished Modi a happy 75th birthday and said the meeting focused on strengthening PepsiCo’s long-term commitment to India and exploring opportunities for collaboration in areas such as manufacturing, sustainability, innovation and community development.
 
“The discussion reinforced our long-term commitment to India as a key growth market. PepsiCo has been part of India’s growth story for more than three decades, and we remain committed to investing in its future while making a positive impact for communities, consumers and the economy,” the company said.
 
According to a source, PepsiCo’s senior leadership is visiting India from September 15 to 19 and will hold its quarterly meeting in Hyderabad, where its global capability centre (GCC) is headquartered.
 
Eugene Willemsen, chief executive officer of international beverages at PepsiCo, also posted on LinkedIn: “For more than three decades, PepsiCo has grown alongside as Partners of Progress, investing in the areas that matter most, including sustainability, agriculture, innovation, manufacturing and community development.”
 
He added: “Together with PepsiCo’s chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta, we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share our pride in our achievements in India to date and reinforce India’s importance for PepsiCo. We took this opportunity to share some ideas on how to further strengthen the food and beverage ecosystem in India, and looked forward to working together to create value for consumers, communities and the economy.”
 
Willemsen also extended birthday wishes to Modi.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai to hike employee salaries by ₹31,000 per month over 3 years

Prices of premium TV sets to go down 8%: Sony India MD Sunil Nayyar

US and China have larger agendas to resolve, says Nvidia CEO Huang

SBI completes 13.18% sale in Yes Bank to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp

Premium

Adani group airports planning to test pre-booked security check slots

Topics :Narendra ModiPepsiCoPepsico India

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story