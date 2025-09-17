PepsiCo chairman Ramon Laguarta meets PM Modi, reinforces India focus

PepsiCo’s chairman and chief executive officer, Ramon Laguarta, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in New Delhi, the US-based beverage company said in a LinkedIn post.

The post also wished Modi a happy 75th birthday and said the meeting focused on strengthening PepsiCo’s long-term commitment to India and exploring opportunities for collaboration in areas such as manufacturing, sustainability, innovation and community development.

“The discussion reinforced our long-term commitment to India as a key growth market. PepsiCo has been part of India’s growth story for more than three decades, and we remain committed to investing in its future while making a positive impact for communities, consumers and the economy,” the company said.

According to a source, PepsiCo’s senior leadership is visiting India from September 15 to 19 and will hold its quarterly meeting in Hyderabad, where its global capability centre (GCC) is headquartered. Eugene Willemsen, chief executive officer of international beverages at PepsiCo, also posted on LinkedIn: “For more than three decades, PepsiCo has grown alongside as Partners of Progress, investing in the areas that matter most, including sustainability, agriculture, innovation, manufacturing and community development.” He added: “Together with PepsiCo’s chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta, we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share our pride in our achievements in India to date and reinforce India’s importance for PepsiCo. We took this opportunity to share some ideas on how to further strengthen the food and beverage ecosystem in India, and looked forward to working together to create value for consumers, communities and the economy.”