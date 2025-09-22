India is SAP's fastest-growing market, says India head Manish Prasad

India remains one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for SAP, and the scale of products being built in the country is larger compared to other geographies, Manish Prasad, President and Managing Director of SAP India, said.

“The beauty of India is scale, size and agility. Our Indian customers are looking at technology solutions that can accelerate growth. For them, it is all about whether these solutions can open new markets and whether their platforms are ready to be launched in these markets,” Prasad said.

Even though there might be a temporary indirect impact of tariffs on the Indian information technology and services sector, Prasad believes the country’s overall growth story will not be affected, given the expanding consumption base.

"We keep on saying that we are a very resilient economy. When 65–70 per cent of what India produces gets consumed within the country itself, and it has more appetite, I think we are in a great place," Prasad added. SAP India's solutions help customers track parameters such as compliance in new markets, quality checks, and process optimisation for efficiency, he said. In August, the company opened a research and development facility in Bengaluru, its second-largest globally. The new campus, which can accommodate nearly 15,000 professionals, will enable the company to develop and work on projects in product engineering, support services and artificial intelligence, Prasad said.

“There is also a lot of intellectual property that gets generated here. It is all-encompassing, and it obviously helps us cater to the local market,” he said. The company also recently announced the launch of SAP Sovereign Cloud in India. The new offering is designed to assure clients that their data will be secure, reliable and protected within the country, Prasad said, adding that all companies operating in India must adhere to legal frameworks in force from time to time. SAP India, he said, is at an advantage compared to other cloud service providers as it offers an end-to-end stack including sovereign infrastructure, applications and network.