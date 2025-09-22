Home / Companies / News / Adani Group firms combined mkt valuation jumps ₹1.78 trn in 2 days

Adani Group firms combined mkt valuation jumps ₹1.78 trn in 2 days

The regulator's order, which dismissed allegations of stock manipulation and related-party misuse, has led to optimistic investor sentiment, sending Adani stocks sharply higher for the second day

Adani Group
Shares of Adani Power jumped 19.99 per cent to hit its upper circuit limit of Rs 170.15 apiece on the BSE. | Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Google
Adani Group companies continued to rally on Monday, adding Rs 1.78 lakh crore in market valuation in two days, propelled by heavy buying in listed stocks following markets regulator Sebi's clean chit in the Hindenburg case.

The regulator's order, which dismissed allegations of stock manipulation and related-party misuse, has led to optimistic investor sentiment, sending Adani stocks sharply higher for the second day in a row.

Shares of Adani Power jumped 19.99 per cent to hit its upper circuit limit of Rs 170.15 apiece on the BSE.

The stock of Adani Total Gas skyrocketed 19.87 per cent, Adani Green Energy zoomed 11.75 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions surged 6.94 per cent, Adani Enterprises Ltd climbed 4.24 per cent, Ambuja Cements rallied 1.43 per cent, Adani Ports went up by 1.17 per cent, NDTV edged higher by 1.12 per cent and ACC (0.30 per cent).

Together, these firms added Rs 1,78,598.41 crore in market valuation in two days.

The rally in the stocks came after Sebi on Thursday concluded its investigation, stating that it found no evidence to support the accusations raised by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research in early 2023.

On Friday also, Adani group firms ended higher, with Adani Power surging over 12 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SEBIAdani GroupGautam Adani SEC indictment

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

