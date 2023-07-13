Home / Companies / News / India Finance Minister not considering tax waivers for Tesla: Official

India Finance Minister not considering tax waivers for Tesla: Official

India's finance ministry is not considering any duty waivers for U.S. automaker Tesla Inc, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told Reuters on Thursday

Reuters NEW DELHI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's finance ministry is not considering any duty waivers for U.S. automaker Tesla Inc, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told Reuters on Thursday.

Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing the car maker to make a "significant investment" in the country, adding that such an announcement was expected soon.

In the past, talks between the U.S. carmaker and the Indian government have involved seeking customs duty waivers for importing its electric vehicles, which was rejected by India.

"Any duty waiver for Tesla is not under active consideration of the Department of Revenue, as of now," Malhotra said on Thursday.

 

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Also Read

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

After Centre's demand, Tesla agrees to set up vendor base in India: Report

Tesla raises US prices on Model S, X, and Y EVs: All you need to know

Give us a road map and timeframe for local supply chain: India tells Tesla

New tech not IT-driven... long-term tech spend intact: TCS CEO & MD

Sebi extends time to July 25 to auction 61 properties of Saradha Group

Stricter disclosure norms to take effect from Saturday: Sebi circular

PepsiCo sees high single-digit organic revenue growth in June quarter

Patanjali Foods' OFS oversubscribed 1.8x; firm rules out greenshoe option

Topics :TeslaFinance Ministry

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story