Home / Companies / News / India Inc files ECB intent worth $3.48 billion in June, shows RBI data

India Inc files ECB intent worth $3.48 billion in June, shows RBI data

Indian firms filed proposals to raise $3.48 billion in June via ECBs, with Mumbai International Airport, NTPC, Tata Electronics, and Adani Airport among top applicants

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
State-owned power sector company NTPC Ltd filed intent through the approval route to raise $750 million for infrastructure development. | (Photo: PTI)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In June 2025, Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $3.48 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs). Of this, $2.73 billion was through the automatic route and $750 million through the approval route, according to RBI data.
 
Among the prominent firms filing intent in June were Mumbai International Airport Ltd, seeking $750 million to refinance an earlier ECB to be raised through the international capital market, and Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, applying for a $400 million facility from a commercial bank for seven years to build a new project.
 
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, engaged in warehousing and support activities for transportation, applied for $150 million for on-lending and sub-lending activity, with a credit facility duration of 42 months. Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd, a manufacturer of electrical equipment, is looking to raise $100 million from a commercial bank to import capital goods.
 
State-owned power sector company NTPC Ltd filed intent through the approval route to raise $750 million for infrastructure development. It plans to tap the overseas branch of an Indian commercial bank for a long-term loan with a duration of 64 months.
 
Among financial services firms, Muthoot Fincorp Ltd applied to raise $70 million for on-lending and sub-lending operations, while IIFL Home Finance Ltd is seeking $100 million from a multilateral agency for on-lending activities.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PwC India targets three-fold revenue growth by 2030, 20,000 new jobs

GIC, TPG-backed AHH targets 20 AINU hospitals by FY30, eyes GI entry

Shapoorji Pallonji may sell Tata Sons stake to repay ₹8,810 crore debt

Atomic Capital closes ₹400 cr first fund for early growth consumer startups

Ultraviolette raises $21 million in funding round led by TDK Ventures

Topics :India IncRBIECB

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story