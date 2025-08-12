India Inc files ECB intent worth $3.48 billion in June, shows RBI data

In June 2025, Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $3.48 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs). Of this, $2.73 billion was through the automatic route and $750 million through the approval route, according to RBI data.

Among the prominent firms filing intent in June were Mumbai International Airport Ltd, seeking $750 million to refinance an earlier ECB to be raised through the international capital market, and Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, applying for a $400 million facility from a commercial bank for seven years to build a new project.