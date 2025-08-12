Home / Companies / News / PwC India targets three-fold revenue growth by 2030, 20,000 new jobs

PwC India unveils Vision 2030, aiming for 3-fold revenue growth, expansion into smaller cities, and investments in technology, innovation, and sustainability

PwC
PwC has a presence across all major cities in India, with nearly 900 partners and a team of 30,000 professionals. | File Image
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:27 PM IST
PwC India is targeting a threefold revenue growth over the next five years and aims to create 20,000 additional jobs by 2030, the advisory firm said in a press statement on Tuesday. Releasing its Vision 2030, PwC India said it would expand into tier 2 and tier 3 cities and deepen its focus on key business areas such as digital transformation, sustainability, risk and regulatory, cloud, and cybersecurity to help clients stay ahead of disruption.
 
The Big Four firm will invest 5 per cent of revenues annually in technology, innovation, and capability building, and 1 per cent of revenues towards upskilling people and partners.
 
“We are focused on building a future-ready workforce by expanding access to learning, prioritising women in leadership, and creating inclusive growth journeys that allow our people to thrive — from the campus to the boardroom,” said Sanjeev Krishnan, Chairperson, PwC India.
 
PwC said its growth strategy is anchored in six “Go Long” sectors, which include financial services, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, auto, technology, and media and telecom. These sectors, it said, represent the biggest opportunities for transformational impact.
 
The firm said in its press statement that the future success of its clients in these sectors will demand bold reinvention of business models, operations, technology, and resource use.
 
“Vision 2030 for us is about building on India’s growth potential and making bold shifts in our business. We are expanding into tier 2 and 3 cities, enhancing our sectoral depth, and embedding digital and technology capabilities at the heart of our offerings,” Krishnan added.
 
Highlighting how it was evolving from a traditional services firm to a more modern, delivery-focused model driven by deep sector expertise and cutting-edge technologies such as generative AI, PwC India said it views the next five years as a pivotal period for India to lead, shape, and build its future towards becoming Kal Ka Bharat — India of tomorrow.
 
“We see growth shifting toward emerging domains, grounded in human needs. These domains will shape future markets and create unique opportunities for us to support our clients — and our country. This is our moment to lead and define what’s next,” Krishnan said.
   
PwC has a presence across all major cities in India, with nearly 900 partners and a team of 30,000 professionals.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

