GIC, TPG-backed AHH targets 20 AINU hospitals by FY30, eyes GI entry

Asian Healthcare Holdings (AHH), backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and private equity firm TPG, plans to expand to about 20 nephrology and urology facilities under its Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) brand by the end of FY30.

AINU currently operates over 500 beds in seven hospitals across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri, and Chennai. It inaugurated a 200-bed flagship hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

“Between FY26 and FY27, there will be another three to four hospitals, which will take our tally to 12-13 facilities,” Vishal Bali, executive chairman of AHH, told Business Standard. With this expansion, AINU’s bed capacity will reach about 850.

He added that the next phase of growth will focus on tier-II cities such as Bhubaneswar, Patna, Coimbatore, and Pune. Sandeep Guduru, chief executive officer of AINU, said Rs 150 crore in capital expenditure has been earmarked to open three to four new urology and nephrology facilities in the next 12 months. “We are also expanding our robotic surgery capabilities in a couple of our other cities,” he added. Bali said that between FY27 and FY30, AINU could add another seven to eight hospitals, taking the total to around 20. AHH, which owns Motherhood Hospitals (maternity care), AINU, and Nova IVF (IVF), is a healthcare platform specialising in single-specialty hospitals.