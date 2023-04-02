Home / Companies / News / India Inc planning to increase capex, hire more in FY24: BS Poll

India Inc planning to increase capex, hire more in FY24: BS Poll

Most top executives appear to be upbeat about sales and profit

BS Reporters Mumbai
Premium
India Inc planning to increase capex, hire more in FY24: BS Poll

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 12:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An overwhelming majority of Indian companies are planning to increase their capital expenditure and hire more in the new financial year, revealed a dipstick survey of top executives. They also believe sales of their companies have crossed the pre-pandemic levels in 2022-23. Of the 29 CEOs surveyed across India by Business Standard, 86 per cent were looking at expanding capacity in the financial ye

Topics :Capital ExpenditureIndia IncCapexIndian companies

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Also Read

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

Even as overall hiring slows down, no dearth of jobs for senior execs: Rpt

Will the primary market revival suck out secondary market liquidity?

India Inc's capex juggernaut on the roll, says Economic Survey 2023

Going slow: Infosys, Wipro keep Class of 2023 waiting for campus hiring

Steel, power cos bag major slice of blocks auctioned in 6th coal auctions

IBA makes a case for biogas plants in PPP mode at landfill sites in Delhi

CCL registers record output at 76.09 mt in FY'23, logs 11% growth

Kia India expects 40% of sales to accrue from iMT trims amid rising demand

Adani share block deal aids FPI investment in equities turn positive in Mar

Next Story