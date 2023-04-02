India Inc planning to increase capex, hire more in FY24: BS Poll

An overwhelming majority of Indian companies are planning to increase their capital expenditure and hire more in the new financial year, revealed a dipstick survey of top executives. They also believe sales of their companies have crossed the pre-pandemic levels in 2022-23. Of the 29 CEOs surveyed across India by Business Standard, 86 per cent were looking at expanding capacity in the financial ye
Subscribe To Insights
What do you get on Business Standard Premium?
MONTHLY₹8/day
₹249₹249
SMART ANNUAL₹4/day
₹1499₹1499
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
ANNUAL₹5/day
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.