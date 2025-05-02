India set to produce Apple iPhones for US market, says CEO Tim Cook

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook confirmed that the majority of iPhones sold in the US in the June quarter will come from India. As the company prepares to relook at its supply chain amidst the ongoing tariff war, it expects the impact of the tariffs to be around $900 million in costs.

“For the June quarter, we do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin and Vietnam to be the country of origin for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods products sold in the US,” said Cook during the analyst call following the company’s second-quarter results.

He also said that China would continue to be the country of origin for the vast majority of total product sales outside the US.

“So if you look at the categories of tariffs that are applicable to us today, for the June quarter, most of our tariff exposure relates to the February IEEPA-related tariff at the rate of 20 per cent, which applies to imports to the US for products that have China as their country of origin. In addition, for China, there was an additional 125 per cent tariff for imports of certain categories of products announced in April,” he explained on the call.

Cook, while responding to an analyst, also said that diversifying the supply chain to make it resilient would be a continued process. He said that there is always risk in the supply chain. “What we learned some time ago was that having everything in one location had too much risk with it. And so we have, over time, with certain parts of the supply chain — not the whole thing — opened up new sources of supply. And you could see that kind of thing continuing in the future,” he added.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $95.4 billion, up 5 per cent year on year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $1.65, up 8 per cent year on year.

The US tariff sanctions have so far excluded high-end tech goods like smartphones. “...the vast majority of our products, including iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Vision Pro, are currently not subject to the global reciprocal tariffs that were announced in April as the Commerce Department has initiated a Section 232 investigation into imports of semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and downstream products that contain semiconductors,” said Cook on the analyst call.

Apple also said that India, among other geographies, performed well. “We set a number of quarterly records in countries and regions across the world, including the UK, Spain, Finland, Brazil, Chile, Turkey, Poland, India and the Philippines.”

India will also see Apple expanding its retail presence starting this year. This will take the total number of retail stores in India to four.

Despite uncertainties, Apple’s installed base grew to an all-time high in total and in every geographic segment, and iPhone upgrades grew in double digits year on year.

According to Union Minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, Apple exported more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of iPhones from India in the last fiscal year. India shipped smartphones worth over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY2025 — an increase of 54 per cent from the previous year.