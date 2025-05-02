India in 'sweet spot' amid tariff war, sees trade growth: Karan Adani

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director Karan Adani said on Friday that India is in a “sweet spot” and is witnessing double-digit growth in trade due to the ongoing tariff war between the United States and China. Adani said the company is targeting to complete the 5 million TEU Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport project in Kerala by 2028.

APSEZ has already lined up a capital expenditure (capex) plan of around Rs 12,000 crore for the fiscal 2025–26, out of which around Rs 6,000 crore will go towards capacity expansion in Mundra, Colombo and Dhamra ports. The remaining amount will go towards expansion in logistics, marine, technology and decarbonisation.

“We believe that there is a depression in the trade of containers. However, it is a depression in terms of the Europe and China perspective. For us, trade is increasing more than double digits due to the trade war. But India is in a sweet spot,” he said, addressing the media after the commissioning of the Vizhinjam port.

“In that way, some of the transhipment points actually benefit from disruptions because shipping lines will have to re-route some of the cargo. That is from a transhipment perspective. I think from a trade perspective, we are seeing that a lot of manufacturing is moving into India and the export boxes are increasing from India to the US,” he added.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala — India’s first mega transhipment container terminal. He added that the company is targeting to achieve 90 per cent utilisation before coming up with its third phase.