Infosys completes AUD 98 mn acquisition of Australia's The Missing Link

Infosys has completed its acquisition of the Australian cybersecurity services firm The Missing Link for AUD 98 million (about ₹532 crore), the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday.

Infosys has acquired the firm in an all-cash deal through its wholly-owned subsidiary Infosys Singapore Pte Ltd, the filing said.

With this acquisition, Infosys aims to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities, besides expanding its presence in the Australian market.

"The Missing Link brings to Infosys, a group of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals consisting of Red Team, Blue Team, and a state-of-the-art Global Security Operations Centre (GSOC) adding to the network of Infosys’ global cyber defense centers. The Missing Link’s accomplished cybersecurity practice provides strategic advice, offensive and defensive security services and tactical support, cybersecurity risk assessments & compliance, and managed services. Infosys is delighted to welcome The Missing Link and its leadership team," Infosys said in a press release.

"Together with The Missing Link, and Infosys Cobalt, Infosys aims to usher in the new wave of differentiated value to customers, with specialised end-to-end cybersecurity offerings and solutions," it added.

Founded in 1997, The Missing Link is a cybersecurity and cloud services specialist, delivering services across the entire spectrum of IT strategy, technology roadmap, project management, cybersecurity, risks assessments & mitigation and automation services. Infosys had announced last month that it was working on acquiring the Australian firm.