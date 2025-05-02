Phoenix Mills Q4 results: Profit falls 18% to ₹269 crore on lower income

The Phoenix Mills Ltd, which is mainly into development of retail real estate, posted an 18 per cent decline in consolidate net profit to Rs 268.82 crore during the March quarter on lower income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 326.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also declined to Rs 1,061.48 crore during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year from Rs 1,343.14 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on April 30.

During the full 2024-25 fiscal year, net profit fell to Rs 984.22 crore from Rs 1,099.20 crore in the preceding financial year.

Total income declined to Rs 3,964.47 crore from Rs 4,109.86 crore a year ago.

Phoenix Mills Ltd is one of the leading developers of shopping malls. It has also developed office spaces and hotels.