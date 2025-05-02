Home / Companies / News / Swiggy expands 10-minute food delivery service 'Bolt' to over 500 cities

Swiggy expands 10-minute food delivery service 'Bolt' to over 500 cities

Swiggy's scaling up of 'Bolt' comes at a time when its rival Eternal, formerly Zomato, has announced shutting down of the 'Zomato Quick' offering

swiggy, delivery
The offering is now available in over 500 cities across India. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Swiggy on Friday said its 10-minute food delivery service 'Bolt', which was launched in October last year, is now operational in more than 500 cities across the country.

Presently, at least one in every 10 food delivery orders delivered by Swiggy are delivered using the 'Bolt' service.

The offering is now available in over 500 cities across India.

Swiggy's scaling up of 'Bolt' comes at a time when its rival Eternal, formerly Zomato, has announced shutting down of the 'Zomato Quick' offering, stating it is not seeing the path to profitability without compromising on customer experience, observing that the current restaurant density and kitchen infrastructure is not set up for delivering orders in 10 minutes, leading to inconsistent customer experience.

Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said, "Bolt fits into the way people live today. You're hungry, you want something now, and you don't want to compromise. We built Bolt for that moment. Seeing it scale to 500-plus cities in just a few months has been incredible. And this is just the beginning."  'Bolt' focuses on restaurants in a 2-km radius of the customer and dishes with minimal preparation time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Chinese giant Xiaomi slips out of top five as Apple hits top slot in Q1CY25

M-M Finance to raise ₹3,000 crore through simplified rights issue process

Jindal SAW Q4 results: Profit plunges 82% to Rs 87 crore

Prime Focus to build Rs 3,000 cr film city over 200 acres in Mumbai

Godrej Properties Q4 profit down 19% at Rs 382 cr; plans to raise Rs 2K cr

Topics :SwiggyZomatoinfrastructureFood delivery

First Published: May 02 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story