Street gives a thumbs up to LIC's results; most analysts bullish on stock

The insurer reported standalone net profit of Rs 13,428 crore for Q4FY23, which was a 466 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 2,371 crore. The PAT (profit after tax) for FY23 was at Rs 36,397 crore, which was below standalone PAT of Rs 40,404 crore, YoY for FY22.

The market responded positively to Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) January-March quarter (Q4) and full year results for the 2022-23 financial year (FY23).