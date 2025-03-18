Home / Companies / News / Kia India to hike car prices by up to 3% from April to offset input costs

Kia India to hike car prices by up to 3% from April to offset input costs

Already, several carmakers including Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have announced hiking vehicle prices from next month

Kia Syros Subcompact SUV
The price hike, effective from April 1, 2025, is primarily due to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kia India on Tuesday said it will hike vehicle prices up to 3 per cent from April in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The price hike, effective from April 1, 2025, is primarily due to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs, the automaker said in a statement.

"As a brand committed to providing exceptional value and quality to our customers, we have always strived to offer the best vehicles at competitive prices," Kia India Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar said.

However, due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, the automaker will be increasing up to 3 per cent price across all models, effective from April 1, he added.

"While we understand that price adjustments can be challenging, this decision has been made to ensure we can continue delivering the high-quality, technologically advanced vehicles that our customers expect from Kia," Brar said.

To minimise the impact on the customers, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, ensuring that the price adjustment remains as manageable as possible for the valued customers, he added.

Already, several carmakers including Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have announced hiking vehicle prices from next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HAL loses Rs 55 lakh in cyber fraud after scammers alter email address

Aircraft supply to airlines to stay constrained for 4-5 yrs: Air India CEO

Petitions against Adani Green withdrawn as firm cancels Sri Lanka project

Premium

TVS Group's Venu Srinivasan family advances leadership succession plan

Apple loses German antitrust appeal, opening door for greater controls

Topics :Kia Motors CorpKia MotorsKiaautomotive industry

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story