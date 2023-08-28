Home / Companies / News / Indian automotive industry poised to rank number 3 in world by 2030: Govt

Indian automotive industry poised to rank number 3 in world by 2030: Govt

India's automotive industry is poised to rank number three in the world by 2030, with various schemes like the Rs 25,938 crore PLI for Automobile and Auto Components supporting the sector's growth

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is organising a conference on Tuesday to review the performance of the Production Linked Incentive -Auto Scheme.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's automotive industry is poised to rank number three in the world by 2030, with various schemes like the Rs 25,938 crore PLI for Automobile and Auto Components supporting the sector's growth, the government said on Monday.

Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is organising a conference on Tuesday to review the performance of the Production Linked Incentive -Auto Scheme. The meeting with stakeholders will be chaired by Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

The event shall have special focus on understanding the opportunities available through this scheme.

"MHI considers the PLI-Auto applicants of automotive industry as one of the crucial stakeholders of the scheme," the ministry stated.

The stakeholders expected to be present in the meeting include PLI-Auto applicants, test agencies etc, who will share their knowledge and experiences and address concerns and challenges.

"The cascading effect of these schemes will lead to the growth of automotive industry and it is poised that the Indian automotive industry will rank number three in the world by 2030. MHI considers the PLI-Auto applicants of automotive industry as one of the crucial stakeholders of scheme," an official statement said.

It emphasised that the goal of deep localization and development of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products within the country cannot be achieved without the support and growth of the automotive industry.

The automotive industry in India is one of the main pillars of the economy. With strong backward and forward linkages, it is a key driver of growth. The contribution of this sector to the national GDP has risen to about 7.1 per cent from 2.77 per cent in 1992-93. It provides direct and indirect employment to over 19 million people.

In the automobile market in India, two-wheelers and passenger cars accounted for 77 per cent and 18 per cent market share respectively during 2021-22. Passenger car sales are dominated by small and mid-sized cars.

India aims to double its auto industry size to Rs 15 lakh crore by end of year 2024. There has been an FDI inflow of USD 33.77 billion in the industry from April 2000 till September 2022 which is around 5.48 per cent of the total FDI inflows in India during the same period.

Also Read

ICMAI CMA rank list 2023 released, check complete details

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

TNEA rank list 2023 released on official website at tneaonline.org

Indian-American Ajay Banga poised to become World Bank chief unopposed

Amazon now has over 6,000 electric vehicles in its India delivery fleet

PepsiCo India joins ONDC Network to expand retail reach: Ahmed ElSheikh

Baroda UP Bank to rationalise over 250 branches in semi-urban, rural areas

NCLAT grants JKC time till Sept-end to pay Jet Airways lenders Rs 350 crore

Jet Airways case: NCLAT extends time till Sep 30 for JKC to pay Rs 350 cr

Topics :automotive industryAutomobile

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story