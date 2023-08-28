Home / Companies / News / PepsiCo India joins ONDC Network to expand retail reach: Ahmed ElSheikh

PepsiCo India joins ONDC Network to expand retail reach: Ahmed ElSheikh

PepsiCo's consumer portfolio in India includes Pepsi, 7UP, Mountain Dew, among beverages and food including Lay's, Kurkure, Doritos, and Quaker Oats

BS Reporter New Delhi
Ahmed El Sheikh, president, PepsiCo India region

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
PepsiCo India announced that it has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network, on Monday. 

The partnership will enable the company to increase discoverability of its product portfolio, and help in extending customer outreach.

“Our focus is to maximise choices on how consumers want to source our products. The integration with ONDC marks a pivotal step in this journey as it not only helps us leverage latest technology platform solutions, but also helps us to elevate consumer experiences,” said Ahmed ElSheikh, president, PepsiCo India.

Speaking on the partnership, T Koshy, MD and CEO ONDC, said, “As ONDC network aims to create a transparent ecommerce ecosystem, we are happy to see PepsiCo India on board. It can now reach a wider customer base, while offering expanded choices for buyers on the network.”

PepsiCo’s consumer portfolio in India includes Pepsi, 7UP, Mountain Dew, among beverages and food including Lay’s, Kurkure, Doritos, and Quaker Oats.

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

