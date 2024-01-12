Home / Companies / News / Indian Bank inks pact with FPL Tech to launch co-branded credit card



Leveraging the Visa and RuPay platforms, the cards would be issued by Indian Bank and managed by FPL Technologies

Press Trust of India Chennai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Public sector Indian Bank has partnered with FPL Technologies, to launch the Indian Bank One Co-branded Credit Card, the bank said on Friday.



The partnership brings in Indian Bank, FPL Technologies, NPCI, and VISA, signaling a synergy of expertise, innovation, and commitment toward providing customers with unparalleled services in the credit card domain.

"The launch of the Indian Bank One Co-branded credit card exemplifies our commitment to offering cutting-edge digital solutions to our customers. As one of the oldest public sector banks, we are excited to offer our users a new-age digital experience and extend our credit card offerings to a wider audience," Indian Bank MD and CEO Shanti Lal Jain said in a statement.

"This collaboration will allow us to stay at the forefront of the industry offering our customers the latest advancements in credit solutions reinforcing our position as a customer-centric bank...," he added.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

