Indian firms record 25% biz growth during Amazon's BFCM 2023 shopping event

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling recorded more than 25 per cent business growth during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events held globally between November 17-27 compared to the same event last year, the e-commerce giant said on Wednesday.

The business during these events was more than 80 per cent higher than on usual days, it said.

Customers across global markets shopped from Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling during the 11-day sale period with North America, Europe and Middle East driving highest sales, Amazon said in a statement.

"During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) shopping events held globally between November 17-27, Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling saw more than 80 per cent business growth compared to business as usual," the statement said.

Exporters from tier 2 and tier 3 cities saw strong year-on-year (YoY) growth during this period Karur and Junagadh around 100 per cent YoY growth, Erode over 50 per cent YoY and Jaipur over 30 per cent YoY.

"The highest growth was seen in categories like Beauty (over 80 per cent YoY), Health and Personal Care (nearly 50 per cent YoY), grocery (over 30 per cent YoY), home (nearly to 30 per cent YoY), and Kitchen (nearly 30 per cent YoY)," the statement said.

Indian exporters on the program sold nearly 20,000 products per hour during the 11-day event, it added.

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

