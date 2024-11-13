Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali due to volcanic eruption

IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali due to volcanic eruption

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to a recent volcanic eruption in #Bali, flights to/from the region have been cancelled, as ash clouds may impact air travel," IndiGo said in a post on X

(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 5:21 PM IST
IndiGo and Air India on Wednesday cancelled their flights to Bali due to ash clouds from a volcanic eruption in the Indonesian island.

The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano located in a remote island in East Nusa Tenggara province erupted earlier this month and has resulted in ash clouds. These clouds could pose a threat to flight operations and as a result, many airlines have cancelled their services to Bali.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to a recent volcanic eruption in #Bali, flights to/from the region have been cancelled, as ash clouds may impact air travel," IndiGo said in a post on X.

The airline operates a daily flight from Bengaluru to Bali.

An official said Air India has cancelled its Bali flight. It operates a flight every day from Delhi to the Indonesian island. The service was being operated by Vistara, which has now been merged with Air India.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

