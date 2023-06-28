P&G India to invest Rs 2,000 cr to set-up manufacturing facility in Gujarat



“The investment was announced by LV Vaidyanathan, CEO, P&G India, in a meeting with Bhupendra Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat. The facility builds on top of the P&G India’s existing manufacturing footprint of eight plants across the country and expands the existing presence in Gujarat. P&G already operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Sanand, Ahmedabad, since 2015,” the company said in a release. Procter & Gamble (P&G) India announced on Wednesday that it will invest Rs 2,000 crore to set up a personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Sanand Gujarat.



The manufacturing plant will produce products that are part of P&G’s global healthcare product portfolio, especially digestives. This facility will be operational over Over the last decade, P&G has invested over Rs 8,200 crore ($ 1 billion) through its operations in the country.



The new facility is situated across a 50,000 sqm area in Sanand, Gujarat. The manufacturing facility is designed to be fully automated based on the modern concept of ‘Industry 4.0’, it said. the next few years and will become an export hub for P&G globally.



“At P&G, we are committed to partnering in India’s growth journey and have continued to operate as a force for growth and a force for good over the years. The new manufacturing facility in Gujarat is a testament of our belief in the immense growth potential that the country offers,” LV Vaidyanathan, CEO, P&G India was quoted as saying in its release. P&G India expects to create direct and indirect jobs, thereby offering a significant boost to the local economy, it said.



journey, enabling us to extend our local footprint and further elevate our capacity to deliver exceptional innovations to consumers.” He added, “With the new state-of-the-art facility, our objective is to transform India into an export hub for P&G globally. It also marks a significant milestone in our