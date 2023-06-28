P&G India to invest Rs 2,000 cr to set-up manufacturing facility in Gujarat

Procter & Gamble (P&G) India announced on Wednesday that it will invest Rs 2,000 crore to set up a personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Sanand Gujarat.
“The investment was announced by LV Vaidyanathan, CEO, P&G India, in a meeting with Bhupendra Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat. The facility builds on top of the P&G India’s existing manufacturing footprint of eight plants across the country and expands the existing presence in Gujarat. P&G already operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Sanand, Ahmedabad, since 2015,” the company said in a release.
Over the last decade, P&G has invested over Rs 8,200 crore ($ 1 billion) through its operations in the country.
The manufacturing plant will produce products that are part of P&G’s global healthcare product portfolio, especially digestives. This facility will be operational over
the next few years and will become an export hub for P&G globally.
The new facility is situated across a 50,000 sqm area in Sanand, Gujarat. The manufacturing facility is designed to be fully automated based on the modern concept of ‘Industry 4.0’, it said.
P&G India expects to create direct and indirect jobs, thereby offering a significant boost to the local economy, it said.
“At P&G, we are committed to partnering in India’s growth journey and have continued to operate as a force for growth and a force for good over the years. The new manufacturing facility in Gujarat is a testament of our belief in the immense growth potential that the country offers,” LV Vaidyanathan, CEO, P&G India was quoted as saying in its release.
He added, “With the new state-of-the-art facility, our objective is to transform India into an export hub for P&G globally. It also marks a significant milestone in our
journey, enabling us to extend our local footprint and further elevate our capacity to deliver exceptional innovations to consumers.”
“Gujarat and P&G India have had a longstanding association with their existing plant in Sanand, Ahmedabad. The expansion of their operations in our state is a
testament to the immense potential, opportunities, and support Gujarat offers to the industry,” Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat said in the release.