IndiGo sets up desk for passengers with special needs at Delhi airport

IndiGo on Tuesday said it has set up a desk to facilitate check-in for passengers with special needs at Terminal 1 of the airport in the national capital.
"Currently, IndiGo has over 20 specially-abled employees and staff at the Delhi airport, who will also be deployed at these desks for assistance," the airline said in a release.
The desk will facilitate check-in for passengers with special needs, it added.
According to the release, the airline also offers pre-board courtesy and provisions for customers with sensory impairments, mobility assistance, spinal support equipment, and adverse medical conditions.
