IndiGo reservation platform issues disrupt some bookings, check-in

India's largest airline IndiGo said on Wednesday it was experiencing intermittent issues with its ‌core reservation platform, as some customers faced problems ​booking tickets and checking-in ​online. The airline, which controls more than 65% of India's domestic aviation market, said ​in a post on X that its teams were working with a partner to fix the issue as soon as possible. It did not identify the partner or say what had caused the disruption.

Reuters journalists in at least three ​Indian cities were unable to book tickets through the IndiGo website, which displayed a "no data ‌available" message when they searched for flights.