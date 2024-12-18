IndiGo suggests step-by-step hike in pilot rest period from June 2025

IndiGo has proposed to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) a step-by-step increase in the weekly rest period for pilots, saying it wants the implementation to begin from June 2025, Business Standard has learnt.

The airline has opposed any increase in the "night duty window," which refers to the period between 12 am and 5 am during which operations are subject to stricter fatigue management regulations, as it could have a "severe operational impact".

To improve fatigue management, the DGCA revised the 2019 flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms for pilots in January this year.

The updated rules increased the weekly rest period for flight crew from 36 hours to 48 hours and extended the "night duty window" from 12 am–5 am and 12 am–6 am.

The regulator planned to enforce these regulations from June this year but postponed implementation after Indian carriers strongly opposed the changes, citing the need to cancel 15–20 per cent of flights to comply. Currently, the DGCA is in discussions with airlines and pilot unions on how and from when to implement the new FDTL norms.

On December 4, IndiGo Chief Operating Officer Isidro Porqueras wrote to the DGCA chief D C Sharma, wherein he mentioned that the airline is ready to increase the weekly rest period from 36 hours to 40 hours from June 2025.

"We will assess the impact of this change, with a view to potentially increasing the weekly rest period post June 2026," Porqueras added.

He mentioned that the proposed change to redefine the "night duty window" as 12 am-6 am will have a "severe operational impact" and the airline proposes "retaining the current definition of night duty window".

The rest norms for pilots become stricter when they are working during "night duty window".

For example, no pilot can perform more than two consecutive night landings during the night duty window without a specified rest period in between. Also, a minimum rest period of 12 hours or equivalent to the preceding duty period (whichever is greater) must be provided before starting a duty that includes "night duty window".

Porqueras said: "The overall impact of implementing the proposed changes above would amount to an approximate three per cent increase in crewing requirements. This may also have downstream effects on cancellations, disruptions, and overall customer satisfaction."

He added that the airline is in the process of integrating new aircraft into its fleet, specifically the Airbus A321 XLR and the Airbus A350.

"Our operations currently include two types of fleet and soon three types of fleet - ATR, Airbus A320, and Airbus A350, which operate a combination of regional, short-haul, and long-haul flights, both domestically and internationally. Each of these fleets has different FDTL considerations, adding a layer of complexity," he added.

FDTL norms are crucial as they guarantee sufficient rest for pilots, minimising the risk of untoward incidents. In April, the Delhi High Court asked the DGCA about its plans for implementing new norms.