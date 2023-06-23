Home / Companies / News / CBIC slaps Rs 942 crore demand notice on HDFC Life Insurance Company

CBIC slaps Rs 942 crore demand notice on HDFC Life Insurance Company

Insurer faces charge of wrongly availing tax credit under GST rules

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The investigative wing of the Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC) has slapped a show cause-cum-demand notice on HDFC Life Insurance Company for an amount of Rs 942.18 crore. 
This notice pertains to charges of wrongly availing the input tax credit without the underlying supply of services.

The private life insurer, in a filing with the BSE, said it has received a show cause-cum-demand notice from the directorate general (D-G) of GST Intelligence, Mumbai zonal unit. It asked why a tax of Rs 942.18 crore, pertaining to the period July 2017 to FY22, should not be demanded from the company. 
The matter relates to the claim of input tax credit against supply of services, which the authority believes are ineligible for such claims.

HDFC Life said its legal and tax counsel said the company has a good contestable case. This was an industry-wide issue and the company would be taking appropriate steps in due course to reply to the show cause notice and contest the matter. It had deposited Rs 250 crore with the authority in this matter in the past.
 
The D-G of GST Intelligence is currently probing 15 insurance companies and several of their intermediaries and channel partners over fake invoices and wrongly claimed input tax credit.

The investigative wing has recorded the statements of all insurers and respective intermediaries. It is preparing to issue show cause notices. Some have already been served the notices, it is learnt.
Meanwhile, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) granted approval for transfer of shares of HDFC Life from HDFC to HDFC Bank.

The nod comes in view of the proposed amalgamation of mortgage major HDFC with HDFC Bank.
 
The IRDAI also granted approval to HDFC to acquire additional shares in HDFC Life to take its stake to more than 50 per cent of its total share capital.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

Centre to come up with pre-filled GST return forms by year-end: Report

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

TPG Capital exits Landmark Cars; sells 11.25% stake for Rs 293 crore

British India Corp employees to get dues from Saturday: Textiles Minister

Apple likely to bring Apple Pay services to India; in talks with NPCI

Drone manufacturing firm ideaForge raises Rs 255 cr from anchor investors

Goldman Sachs likely to take big writedown on GreenSky acquisition: Report

Topics :Indirect TaxHDFC Life Insurance CompanyHDFC Life Insurance

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story