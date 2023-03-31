Home / Companies / News / Indowind Energy approves allotment of 1.75 cr shares for Rs 12 per share

This price includes a premium of Rs 2 on each share, Indowind Energy said in a regulatory filing

New Delhi
Indowind Energy approves allotment of 1.75 cr shares for Rs 12 per share

Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
Indowind Energy Ltd on Friday said its board has approved the allotment of over 1.75 crore shares for Rs 12 per equity share.

This price includes a premium of Rs 2 on each share, Indowind Energy said in a regulatory filing.

"In the meeting held on March 31, 2023, the Board considered and approved the allotment of 1,75,93,294 equity shares at a price of Rs 12 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 2 per equity share) (allotment)," it said.

In view of the above, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs 89,74,14,860 (8,97,41,486 equity shares of Rs 10 each) to Rs 107,33,47,800 (10,73,34,780 equity shares of Rs 10 each), it added.

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

