End of season: Subscribers may turn cold to Hotstar as HBO shows go dark

If you were one of those waiting for the entire fourth season of Succession to drop so that you could binge-watch it over a weekend, you have missed the train. HBO has packed up its boxes and left Disney+ Hotstar (Hotstar). From April 1, fan favourites, such as Succession, The Last of Us, The Sopranos, Veep, Game of Thrones, and many more, will go missing on Hotstar. But it’s Disney+ Hotstar that
Subscribe To Insights
What do you get on Business Standard Premium?
MONTHLY₹8/day
₹249₹249
SMART ANNUAL₹4/day
₹1499₹1499
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
ANNUAL₹5/day
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.