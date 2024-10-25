IndusInd Bank stock down 19% as microfinance slippages cut Q2 profit

IndusInd Bank’s shares plummeted nearly 19 per cent on Friday—the worst fall in over four years—following weak earnings in the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY25, as higher provisions due to slippages in the microfinance portfolio dragged the bank’s net profit down 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The private sector lender’s market capitalisation eroded by Rs 18,500 crore to Rs 81,136 crore, with the stock closing at Rs 1,042, its lowest level in over 19 months.

On Thursday, the bank reported its Q2 earnings, in which its pre-provision operating profit declined 8 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by lower margins primarily attributable to a decline in the microfinance loan book and lower fee income.

Shares of IndusInd Bank are down 28 per cent so far this month. Following the drop, the lender's ranking among the most valuable banks in the country has slipped to 12.

Meanwhile, the consensus 12-month target price for the stock is down 11 per cent to Rs 1,549 from Rs 1,749 at the start of the month, according to data from Bloomberg.

“The biggest pain point I see is microfinance. Mind you, overall slippages at 2 per cent this quarter are not that bad. Even Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI (last quarter) reported those gross slippage numbers. The issue is, when microfinance slips you don’t recover much, and hence losses increase. While others get away with 50-60 basis points (bps) overall credit costs, IndusInd Bank is stuck with 140 bps,” said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director, head of financial services research, Macquarie Capital.

“And MFI (microfinance institutions) now is becoming a pain point,” added Ganapathy, noting that IndusInd Bank will have to reduce long-term MFI exposure to achieve sustainable re-rating.

The Mumbai-headquartered bank’s credit cost increased to 2.1 per cent in Q2FY25, compared to 1.2 per cent in Q1, partly due to the creation of contingent buffers following higher slippages at 2 per cent versus 1.8 per cent in Q1. The increase in slippages was primarily due to the microfinance portfolio, where gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 6.5 per cent in Q2 from 5.2 per cent in Q1.

The bank’s management has adjusted its loan growth expectations from 18-23 per cent to 16-18 per cent, noting that much of the growth will depend on the economic environment. Additionally, the bank’s management indicated it would remain cautious in the microfinance business due to increasing stress. That said, they anticipate a potential revival in the microfinance segment driven by rural recovery, reflecting their confidence in the long-term potential of the microfinance business.

According to Motilal Oswal Research, while the microfinance and cards businesses may continue to report some stress in the near term, overall slippages are likely to remain in control, helping to maintain broadly stable asset quality.

“Progression on asset quality in the microfinance business and the Reserve Bank of India’s approval for a fresh term for the managing director and chief executive officer remain key near-term events to watch for,” Motilal Oswal said in its report.