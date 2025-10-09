IndusInd Bank strengthens leadership team with key new appointments

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has strengthened its leadership team to accelerate growth across its banking business, the bank said on Thursday.

New appointments across core business functions

The bank announced the appointment of Pragati Gondhalekar as Head, Internal Audit, and Pankaj Sharma as Head, Business Transformation, among others. “These are aimed at strengthening the bank’s core capabilities and expanding its presence across segments,” the bank said in a statement.

Recently, Viral Damania took charge as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank.

Anand Vardhan has been appointed as General Counsel, Pankaj Sharma as Head, Business Transformation, and Sheran Mehra as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).