Home / Companies / News / IndusInd Bank strengthens leadership team with key new appointments

IndusInd Bank strengthens leadership team with key new appointments

The private sector lender names new leaders across audit, finance, marketing, and transformation roles under MD & CEO Rajiv Anand to drive growth and governance

IndusInd Bank
Recently, Viral Damania took charge as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank.
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has strengthened its leadership team to accelerate growth across its banking business, the bank said on Thursday.
 
New appointments across core business functions 
The bank announced the appointment of Pragati Gondhalekar as Head, Internal Audit, and Pankaj Sharma as Head, Business Transformation, among others. “These are aimed at strengthening the bank’s core capabilities and expanding its presence across segments,” the bank said in a statement.
 
Recently, Viral Damania took charge as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank.
 
Anand Vardhan has been appointed as General Counsel, Pankaj Sharma as Head, Business Transformation, and Sheran Mehra as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
 
Leadership changes under new MD & CEO Rajiv Anand 
In August, veteran banker Rajiv Anand took over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the bank following the resignation of Sumant Kathpalia in April over accounting lapses.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akasa Air booking and check-in systems disrupted by service provider outage

Akasa Air sees top-level exit as co-founder Neelu Khatri quits role

Samsung India sees strong Navratri sales, AC and TV demand surges

InGovern flags potential liabilities and risks in LG Electronics India IPO

Eyewear major Lenskart unveils smart glasses with UPI payments ahead of IPO

Topics :IndusInd BankBanking sectorLeadershipcorporate governance

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story