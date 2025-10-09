Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air sees top-level exit as co-founder Neelu Khatri quits role

Akasa Air sees top-level exit as co-founder Neelu Khatri quits role

Neelu Khatri, co-founder and Senior VP for International Operations, resigns from Akasa Air, with the airline saying its expansion plans remain unchanged

Akasa Airlines, Akasa
Akasa Air has experienced some high-level departures in recent months. | Photo: Bloomberg
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and Senior Vice-President for International Operations at Akasa Air, has resigned from the three-year-old airline, marking a significant executive exit, the news agency PTI reported.
 
In a statement issued on Thursday, the airline confirmed that Khatri "has decided to move on from the company to pursue a new direction in her professional journey." Specific details about her future plans were not disclosed.
 
Earlier in the day, sources had informed PTI of Khatri’s resignation. She was part of the founding team of Akasa Air, which commenced operations on August 7, 2022, and also served on the airline's executive committee.
 
Founding team and leadership
 
Alongside Khatri, Akasa Air has five other co-founders: Aditya Ghosh, Anand Srinivasan, Belson Coutinho, Bhavin Joshi, and Praveen Iyer. The airline is led by Founder and CEO Vinay Dube.
 
Recent executive changes and expansion
 
Akasa Air has experienced some high-level departures in recent months. In August, the airline announced the completion of a fundraising round involving investors such as Premji Invest and Claypond Capital.
 
Despite the exit, the airline stated that its current international operations and expansion plans “remain unchanged.”
 
"An early believer in Akasa, Neelu has been integral in building on our vision and backing our early success. The company extends its sincere appreciation for her contributions and wishes her the very best in her future endeavours," the statement added.
 
Fleet and market presence
 
According to the latest official data, Akasa Air held a 5.4 per cent share of the domestic market in August. The airline currently operates 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and flies to 24 domestic and six international destinations.
 
In July, Chief Financial Officer Ankur Goel stated that the airline was improving its financial performance, expanding its capacity, and targeting a fleet of 226 aircraft by the end of 2032.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eyewear major Lenskart unveils smart glasses with UPI payments ahead of IPO

Reliance revives TN personal care brand Velvette, Krithi Shetty new face

TCS to acquire US firm ListEngage for $72.8 mn to boost Salesforce ops

Radico Khaitan gets temporary relief in 'Kashmyr' trademark dispute

Indofast Energy joins hands with e-Sprinto to deploy 20k EVs by 2026

Topics :Akasa AirresignationsBS Web ReportsAviation industry

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story