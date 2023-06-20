Infosys, association of tennis professionals launch 'Carbon Tracker'



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The feature, which is live from today and is hosted within the existing ATP PlayerZone app, will enable players to track and offset their carbon emissions while traveling to participate in tournaments across the global tennis season.” IT major Infosys, on Tuesday, announced that as part of its strategic collaboration with the ATP, the governing body of men's professional tennis, it is launching a new digital Carbon Tracker to make tennis more environmentally responsible.



This is supplemented with resources and quizzes to educate players on sustainable practices and environmental advocacy. Aligned with ATP’s commitment to UN Sport for climate action, which includes a net zero emissions target by 2040, the application features a dashboard that presents players with a holistic view of their travel-related emissions across multiple seasons – enabling deeper understanding and analysis of travel choices, the company said in a statement.



“Together with ATP, we will strive to make tennis carbon conscious as a sport. As we drive towards a hyperconnected economy, it is imperative for us to focus on dynamically driving carbon consciousness in an innovative, sustainable, and efficient manner,” he added. Sumit Virmani, chief marketing officer, Infosys, said, “The synergy between Infosys and ATP has resulted in a very action-oriented innovation which sensitizes the need for energy transition in sports. In recent times, we have witnessed a multitude of digital sustainability platforms that are enabling organisations to pave their way to net zero emissions.”