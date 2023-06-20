Home / Companies / News / Infosys, association of tennis professionals launch 'Carbon Tracker'

Infosys solution to enable ATP players to track and mitigate their carbon emissions from travel on the tour

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
IT major Infosys, on Tuesday, announced that as part of its strategic collaboration with the ATP, the governing body of men's professional tennis, it is launching a new digital Carbon Tracker to make tennis more environmentally responsible.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The feature, which is live from today and is hosted within the existing ATP PlayerZone app, will enable players to track and offset their carbon emissions while traveling to participate in tournaments across the global tennis season.”

Aligned with ATP’s commitment to UN Sport for climate action, which includes a net zero emissions target by 2040, the application features a dashboard that presents players with a holistic view of their travel-related emissions across multiple seasons – enabling deeper understanding and analysis of travel choices, the company said in a statement.
This is supplemented with resources and quizzes to educate players on sustainable practices and environmental advocacy.

Sumit Virmani, chief marketing officer, Infosys, said, “The synergy between Infosys and ATP has resulted in a very action-oriented innovation which sensitizes the need for energy transition in sports. In recent times, we have witnessed a multitude of digital sustainability platforms that are enabling organisations to pave their way to net zero emissions.”
“Together with ATP, we will strive to make tennis carbon conscious as a sport. As we drive towards a hyperconnected economy, it is imperative for us to focus on dynamically driving carbon consciousness in an innovative, sustainable, and efficient manner,” he added.

In addition to supporting players to achieve greener practices, the Carbon Tracker will introduce a ‘Green Badge’ that players can earn at the end of each season, to be displayed across their profile and rankings pages on ATPTour.com as a symbol of their commitment to reducing the sport’s carbon footprint.
Massimo Calvelli, chief executive officer, ATP, said, “Tennis is on a mission to net zero and like many sports, our travel footprint is our biggest challenge. ATP’s new Carbon Tracker makes it simple for players to join that journey, mitigating their impact today and inspiring greener choices tomorrow. This is a story of addressing difficult problems through innovation, and we would thank our partners Infosys for their collaboration and commitment to the project. The potential of this app is massive and we’re just getting started.”

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

