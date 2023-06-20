Home / Companies / News / Pidilite to manufacture Litokol and Tenax products from Italy in India

Litokol SPA Italy and Tenax SPA Italy have transferred technology to Pidilite as part of the joint venture

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
Pidilite Industries Ltd, on Tuesday, announced the launch of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities under its two joint ventures, Pidilite Litokol Pvt Ltd (PLPL) and Tenax Pidilite Pvt Ltd (TPPL), in Amod, Gujarat.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Litokol SPA Italy and Tenax SPA Italy have transferred technology to Pidilite as part of the joint venture. This event signifies a milestone development in technology transfer in India's stone and ceramic solutions industry.”

Bharat Puri, managing director at Pidilite Industries Limited, said, "At Pidilite, we continuously strive to innovate and lead the way in all our categories and product offerings.”
“Roff, our pioneering brand, is a true game-changer that aims to revolutionize the stone and tile fixing industry in India. The joint ventures with Tenax and Litokol reiterate our commitment to redefine industry standards and delivering world-class solutions,” he added.

Shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd, on Tuesday, rose marginally at Rs 2,685.80 on BSE.
Tenax offers some of the best product solutions for the installation and upkeep of marble and granite stones. These products provide a seamless finish and long-lasting luster and shine to marble and Granite, the company said in a statement.

Litokol's Starlike range of quartz-based technology epoxy grouts are stain proof, nonabsorbent and highly suitable for both interior and exterior floor and wall applications, even in severe operating conditions.
“Our collaboration with Pidilite signifies a momentous leap in the Indian stone solutions industry. By introducing cutting-edge technology, we are revolutionising the market, enhancing natural stone surfaces, and elevating the aesthetics and durability of consumer spaces. Our aim is to provide high-quality products, including superior epoxy grouts that truly transform and enhance the beauty of every space,” said Igino Bombana from Tenax SPA.

Fabio Plazzi, managing director & chief financial officer, Litokol, said, “We are excited to join forces with Pidilite to introduce game-changing tile grouts in the Indian market. Our partnership brings technology and innovative solutions that offer enhanced durability, aesthetics, and ease of use, raising the bar for tile installations in the Indian market."

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

