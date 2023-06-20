Home / Companies / News / Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to IIT Bombay, total support at Rs 400 cr

Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to IIT Bombay, total support at Rs 400 cr

Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 to pursue a degree in electrical engineering; latest donation marks golden jubilee of his association with the institute

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to IIT Bombay, total support at Rs 400 cr

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Infosys cofounder and chairman Nandan Nilekani has donated Rs 315 crore ($38.5 million) to his alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.
This contribution builds upon his previous grants of Rs 85 crore to the institute, bringing the total value of his support to Rs 400 crore. The donation will be used in fostering world-class infrastructure, stimulating research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay.

The Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed on Tuesday in Bengaluru by Nandan Nilekani and Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, director at IIT Bombay.
Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 to pursue a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and the latest donation marks the golden jubilee of his association with the institute. “IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow,” Nilekani said in a statement.  

Over the past 50 years, Nilekani has stayed connected with the institute in multiple roles. He served on the Board of the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation from 1999 to 2009 and was on the Board of Governors from 2005 to 2011. According to the institute, his initial contribution of Rs 85 crore over the years, was instrumental in constructing new hostels, co-financing the School of Information Technology, and establishing India's first university incubator, thereby boosting the Indian startup ecosystem.
Donations by alumni to their alma maters is not a new phenomenon. Alumni donations to the top five IITs is estimated to have crossed thousands of crores. In 2021, a US-based alumni group of IIT-Bombay donated $50 million to its alma mater. Last year, IIT Kanpur alumnus Rakesh Gangwal, cofounder of IndiGo airlines, made one of the largest personal donations of Rs 100 crore focussed on supporting the School of Medical Sciences and Technology at the institute. In the same year, the IIT Madras class of 1978 donated Rs 3 crore to the institute to improve research capacities. Around 55 per cent of the alumni of IIT Gandhinagar have made financial contributions of nearly Rs 70 lakh to the institute during FY22-23.

IIT Bombay’s strategic plan for the coming decade includes setting up world-class centres of excellence in strategic areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), green energy, quantum computing and others, nurturing a deep tech startup ecosystem, and providing best-in-class research, living, and academic facilities to students and faculty. The plan envisages fundraising of about $500 million over the next five years and Nilekani’s anchor contribution of $38.5 million is expected to help initiate the programme.

Also Read

How Nandan Nilekani seeded path-breaking initiatives for Digital India

Uncertainty an overriding theme; flexibility to secure future: Nilekani

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts

Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit may weaken sequentially; FY24 guidance eyed

IndiGo tripled in size during past seven years, retired old planes

Pidilite to manufacture Litokol and Tenax products from Italy in India

Lupin signs MoU with Maharashtra govt to combat rising prevalence of CVD

India centre stage at Paris air show, as AI set to order 470 aircrafts

WhatsApp introduces feature to silence calls from unknown numbers

Topics :Infosys foundersInfosys LtdNandan Nilekani

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story