Infosys, AWS join hands to help financial clients accelerate cloud adoption

IT major Infosys on Wednesday announced a three-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help financial organisations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region accelerate their cloud transformation journeys.

As part of the collaboration, Infosys and AWS aim to support financial organisations, like retail banking at NatWest Group, in accelerating their cloud adoption journeys.

“Customers will receive transformative cloud services from AWS, domain knowledge and delivery from Infosys, and Infosys Capital Markets’ expertise to transform business models and modernise applications, delivering operational efficiency,” Infosys said in a statement.

As part of Cobalt, Infosys’ umbrella term for all cloud offerings, the collaboration will deliver industry-specific use cases that leverage AWS’s cloud-native innovation, including generative AI and data analytics.

To catalyse growth across the EMEA region, Infosys and AWS will jointly create go-to-market strategies and make co-investments over the next three years. Key areas of collaboration include accelerating the growth of existing large-scale transformations, collaborating with fintech partners to bring new cloud-based solutions to the market, and investing in co-innovation to deliver new products and services.

Dennis Gada, global head of Banking & Financial Services, Infosys, said that by leveraging Infosys Cobalt's industry cloud solutions, assets, and frameworks, the company is committed to helping financial organisations accelerate their business outcomes.

“Together with Infosys, we will extend the reach of our combined services and expertise to help financial institutions innovate more quickly and increase their agility as they continue facing rapidly changing economic conditions. Combining our cutting-edge cloud innovation with Infosys’ technology transformation expertise, we now offer customers more capabilities and solutions to specific financial industry challenges at speed and scale,” said Mark Jopling, Director of GFS EMEA Sales, AWS.