Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's salary rises nearly 22% to Rs 80.6 crore

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s salary rose about 22 per cent to Rs 80.6 crore in the last fiscal, compared to Rs 66.2 crore a year earlier, according to the company’s annual report.

Parekh’s pay consisted of a base salary of Rs 7.45 crore, a bonus of Rs 23.1 crore, and perquisites of Rs 49.5 crore due to his stock options. All components saw an uptick compared to a year before.

ALSO READ: Infosys trims variable bonus payment to 65%, cites business condition One of the reasons for Parekh’s high salary for FY25 is restricted stock units (RSUs). Parekh exercised higher RSUs in FY25.