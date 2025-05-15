Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infosys rolls out 65% average bonus for Q4FY25 amid macro challenges

Infosys rolls out 65% average bonus for Q4FY25 amid macro challenges

For the full year FY25, profits saw an increase of 1.8 per cent to Rs 26,713 crore, while revenue climbed six per cent to reach Rs 1,62,990 crore

infosys, IT sector

For the full year FY25, profits saw an increase of 1.8 per cent to Rs 26,713 crore, while revenue climbed six per cent to reach Rs 1,62,990 crore. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's second-largest IT services company Infosys has rolled out a bonus payout averaging 65 per cent for Q4 FY25, according to sources.

An email sent to Infosys did not elicit a response.

According to a source, Infosys has rolled out an average bonus payout of 65 per cent for Q4 FY25, considering the "macroeconomic factors".

The source, however, pointed out that this is an average and that top performers will be given a higher payout.

Infosys had posted an 11.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,033 crore for the March quarter. The profit (attributable to owners of the company) was at Rs 7,969 crore in the year-ago period.The company has guided for a revenue growth of 0-3 per cent in constant currency terms in the current fiscal year.

 

Also Read

Infosys

Infosys rolls out 65% bonus for Q4 FY25, down from previous quarters

Premiummid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Growth of mid-tier IT firms outshone that of larger rivals last year

Infosys

Infosys signals lower Q4 bonus payouts for employees amid profit decline

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Nifty IT index soars 6%, sees sharpest intra-day rally since April 2020

Infosys

Infosys completes ₹532 crore acquisition of Australia's The Missing Link

Revenues for the quarter under review came in at Rs 40,925 crore, 7.9 per cent higher from Rs 37,923 crore in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, the company's profits rose 3.3 per cent, but revenues declined 2 per cent.

For the full year FY25, profits saw an increase of 1.8 per cent to Rs 26,713 crore, while revenue climbed six per cent to reach Rs 1,62,990 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea

Vi files fresh petition in SC, seeks ₹30K crore waiver on AGR dues

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank fiasco: ₹674 cr wrongly booked as interest in MFI biz

PremiumNandini Piramal, chairperson Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma expects single-digit growth in FY26 amid uncertainties

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS' brand value up 28% to $57.3 billion, says Kantar BrandZ report

PremiumGeorge Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance to go slow on MFI biz amid stress in the segment: MD

Topics : Company Results Infosys Q4 Results Bonus payouts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon