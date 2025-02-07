Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Infosys faces backlash after 350 freshers are laid off for 'failing tests'

Infosys faces backlash after 350 freshers are laid off for 'failing tests'

Labour rights group NITES announced plans to file a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against Infosys

Infosys
Bengaluru-based Infosys (Photo: Bloomberg)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IT major Infosys has come under fire for laying off more than 300 campus recruits, just months after their onboarding in October 2024.

What triggered these layoffs?

Infosys said the layoffs were triggered by internal qualifying tests, which freshers were required to clear after their foundational training at its Mysuru campus. Those who failed to meet the minimum requirements across three attempts were handed ultimatum letters and asked to leave.  "All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," the company said in a statement. 
Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a labour rights group, condemned the move as “shocking and unethical” and announced plans to file a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, according to a report by The Economic Times. Employees have claimed that the test syllabus and criteria were later changed, making it harder to pass, the report added.
 

Mass layoffs after a long wait

Most of the affected employees belong to the engineering batch of 2022, many of whom had waited over 2.5 years for their onboarding. Last year, over 1,000 engineering graduates were finally inducted as System Engineers (SE) and Digital SEs, with annual salaries ranging between Rs 3.2 lakh and Rs 3.7 lakh.  ALSO READ: Why Walmart is cutting scores of jobs, relocating employees to main offices
 
However, another 2,000 graduates who received offers from Infosys are still awaiting their onboarding, the report stated.
 
Intimidation allegations and unethical practices

Also Read

Infosys lays off about 350 Mysore campus recruits; employees upset

'Law misused': Kris Gopalakrishnan responds to SC/ST Act case against him

Infosys to accelerate digital learning of tech firm Siemens AC with GenAI

Infosys co-founder, former IISc director booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act

Can DeepSeek sparked AI sell-off dent Indian IT shares? Tech view here

 
NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja, a lawyer advocating for IT workers, accused Infosys of resorting to "coercion and intimidation." He claimed that the company deployed security personnel to prevent affected employees from using mobile phones, leaving them with no means to document the situation or seek help.
 

Infosys defends hiring process

Infosys, in a statement, defended its long-standing assessment process, stating that employees were made aware of these conditions in their contracts before joining. Adding that they have always had rigorous hiring practices that ensure high standards, it said.  All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," the company said.
 

Calls for government action

With hundreds of fresh graduates losing their jobs unexpectedly, NITES has called for government intervention. The group is filing a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, urging strict action against Infosys.
 
In January, Infosys announced that it was on track to onboard 15,000 freshmen this financial year and plans to onboard 20,000 campus recruits in the coming financial year 2025-26. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New OBD emission norms to increase 2W prices by 1-2%: Hero MotoCorp

Pidilite Industries receives GST order imposing penalty of Rs 16.03 cr

World's largest curd plant coming to Kolkata as Amul invests Rs 600 crore

Motherson partners with Japan's Sanko for sustainable packaging solutions

Why Walmart is cutting scores of jobs, relocating employees to main offices

Topics :Infosys campus hiringSkill TrainingIT jobsBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story