Infosys faces backlash after 350 freshers are laid off for 'failing tests'

IT major Infosys has come under fire for laying off more than 300 campus recruits, just months after their onboarding in October 2024.

What triggered these layoffs?

"All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," the company said in a statement. Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a labour rights group, condemned the move as “shocking and unethical” and announced plans to file a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, according to a report by The Economic Times. Employees have claimed that the test syllabus and criteria were later changed, making it harder to pass, the report added. Infosys said the layoffs were triggered by internal qualifying tests, which freshers were required to clear after their foundational training at its Mysuru campus. Those who failed to meet the minimum requirements across three attempts were handed ultimatum letters and asked to leave."All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," the company said in a statement.

Mass layoffs after a long wait

ALSO READ: Why Walmart is cutting scores of jobs, relocating employees to main offices Most of the affected employees belong to the engineering batch of 2022, many of whom had waited over 2.5 years for their onboarding. Last year, over 1,000 engineering graduates were finally inducted as System Engineers (SE) and Digital SEs, with annual salaries ranging between Rs 3.2 lakh and Rs 3.7 lakh.

However, another 2,000 graduates who received offers from Infosys are still awaiting their onboarding, the report stated.

Intimidation allegations and unethical practices

Also Read

NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja, a lawyer advocating for IT workers, accused Infosys of resorting to "coercion and intimidation." He claimed that the company deployed security personnel to prevent affected employees from using mobile phones, leaving them with no means to document the situation or seek help.

Infosys defends hiring process

Infosys, in a statement, defended its long-standing assessment process, stating that employees were made aware of these conditions in their contracts before joining. Adding that they have always had rigorous hiring practices that ensure high standards, it said. All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," the company said.

Calls for government action

With hundreds of fresh graduates losing their jobs unexpectedly, NITES has called for government intervention. The group is filing a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, urging strict action against Infosys.

In January, Infosys announced that it was on track to onboard 15,000 freshmen this financial year and plans to onboard 20,000 campus recruits in the coming financial year 2025-26.