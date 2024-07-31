Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Infosys gets demand notice for GST evasion of over Rs 32,000 crore

The tax demand relates to services availed by the IT services conglomerate from its overseas branches for five years starting 2017

infosys
Infosys tax demand includes services from its overseas branches for five years
Press Trust of India BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:22 PM IST
India's second largest IT services company Infosys has been slapped with a 'pre-show cause' notice for alleged GST evasion to the tune of about Rs 32,403 crore.

In a BSE filing, the Bengaluru headquartered IT firm said Karnataka State GST authorities have issued a pre-show cause notice for payment of GST of Rs 32,403 crores for the period July 2017 to March 2022, towards the expenses incurred by overseas branch offices of Infosys Ltd, and added that the company has responded to the pre-show cause notice.

"... The company has also received a pre-show cause notice from the Director General of GST Intelligence on the same matter and the company is in the process of responding to the same," the filing said.

The company believes that as per regulations, GST is not applicable on such expenses.

"Additionally, as per a recent Circular... issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on the recommendations of the GST Council, services provided by the overseas branches to Indian entity are not subject to GST," Infosys said.

Infosys argued that GST payments are eligible for credit or refund against export of IT services.

"Infosys has paid all its GST dues and is fully in compliance with the central and state regulations on this matter," the company contended.



Topics :Infosys Infosys LtdGSTtax evasionIT service

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

